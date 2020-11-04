Provincial Offender Unlawfully At Large Captured In Waterloo

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad would like to advise the public that a Federal Offender who went unlawfully at large on September 17, 2020 has been apprehended in Waterloo.

Shane Luc Laderoute was located and arrested by the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad in Waterloo on November 4, 2020.

Laderoute is serving a one year and two month sentence for Armed Robbery, Pointing a Firearm, Break, Enter and Commit times 3, Disguise with Intent, Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime Under and Theft Under times 2.

The Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this investigation.