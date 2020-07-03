Province Investing in Enhanced Public Transit Cleaning

Ontario provides funding to Parry Sound-Muskoka municipalities to keep passengers and employees safe

Bracebridge, ON — Norman Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, announced that the province is keeping transit riders and operators safe and reducing the transmission of COVID-19 by providing $27,010 to local municipalities to cover additional cleaning costs of municipal transit systems due to COVID-19. This funding is part of $15 million in provincial support for 110 municipalities across the province towards enhanced transit cleaning as the province gradually reopens.

“Public transit is important even in smaller towns like ours. It helps people get to work and go shopping or do errands,” said Miller. “This funding will help ensure our municipalities can offer safe transit to the residents who rely upon these services and ensure drivers have a safe working environment.”

Within Parry Sound-Muskoka the following municipalities are receiving the following allocations:

Bracebridge $6,588

Huntsville $8,038

Muskoka $9,599

Parry Sound $2,855

Enhanced municipal transit cleaning funding builds upon the recommendations in the recently-released safety guidance for public transit agencies and supports safe and reliable transit public transit that will get people moving, reduce congestion, and drive economic growth.

“We recognize that municipal transit agencies across the province are facing significant financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “That is why we are providing funding for enhanced cleaning on public transit systems and continuing to work closely with our municipal partners to support safety on public transit.”

Today’s announcement is part of Ontario’s Action Plan: Responding to COVID-19. This $17 billion immediate response provides urgent support to help Ontario businesses, workers, seniors, families, students, Indigenous peoples and communities, and vulnerable populations during COVID-19.

The action plan includes $3.3 billion of additional resources for health care, $3.7 billion to support people and jobs, and it makes available $10 billion for people and businesses through interest and penalty relief measures to improve their cash flow, protecting jobs and household budgets.

For more information about how Ontario is working to protect transit riders and employees, read the guidance for transit agencies and passengers.