Prepare For A Major Winter Storm Sunday Afternoon Into Monday

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Haliburton,

A low from the southwestern United States will bring a winter storm to eastern and portions of central Ontario Sunday afternoon into Monday.

Significant ice accumulation will be possible.

The Ottawa Valley will be on the boundary of freezing rain and heavy snowfall. As a result, the amount of icing versus snowfall is currently uncertain in the Ottawa Valley with potential for a major snowfall instead.

Travel is expected to rapidly deteriorate Sunday afternoon.

Strong easterly winds are also forecast.

Significant power outages are expected where the freezing rain is the primary mode of precipitation.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.