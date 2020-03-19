Potential Brief Severe Wind Gusts Friday

Special weather statement issued for:

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

A strong cold front will sweep across the regions late Friday morning and Friday afternoon. A band of scattered showers or thunderstorms is expected to develop just ahead of the front.

The band will affect areas near Lake Simcoe in the late morning or around noon, then move rapidly eastward to reach eastern Ontario in the mid afternoon.

Winds gusts near or in excess of 90 km/h will be possible in some areas as the band moves through. Given that the showers and thunderstorms are expected to be scattered, strong wind gusts will only affect some areas with low confidence as to the locales most likely to be affected.

Power outages are expected where high wind gusts occur.

Environment Canada will continue to monitor this situation closely.

