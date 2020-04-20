Port Carling Man Charged With Impaired Driving

On Sunday April 19, 2020 at 12:30 a.m. Bracebridge OPP received a report of a vehicle that had left the roadway on Muskoka Road 169 near Walkers Point Road in Muskoka Lakes Township. Police attended and conducted an investigation into the collision and as a result, arrested and charged 24-year-old Corey Foreman of Port Carling with Impaired Operation- Over 80 and the Highway Traffic Act Offense of Novice Driver having a B.A.C above zero.

He will appear in Bracebridge Court on June 2, 2020 to answer to his charges.

In all cases where a driver is charged with Impaired Driving, their driver’s license is suspended for 90 days and their vehicle is impounded.