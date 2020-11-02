Police Release The Name Of The Accused In Connection With Multiple Robberies

The OPP are thanking concerned members of the public that assisted in the identification of the suspect which led to his arrest. This suspect is wanted by multiple police forces and OPP detachments for several robberies in the region.

There were no injuries reported, but the suspect did obtain cash in at least one occurrence.

Last Friday, the OPP issued a press release wanting the public to know they identified and arrested the suspect.

As a result of the Orillia OPP Crime Unit investigation, they have charged 46-year-old Sebastian Gaudino of Minden Hills Township, with Robbery with Weapon, Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and Unauthorized Possession of Weapon.

The accused is set to appear in court on December 1, 2020

If you have further information that can assist in the investigation, you are asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Previous Stories: