Police Recover Body Of Missing Man At Muskoka River

Members of the Bracebridge OPP and emergency crews were called, shortly after 2:00 p.m. this afternoon, to assist with a person in destress at a beach area at Kelvin Grove Park in Bracebridge. Before police arrived, three men noticed the person in distress and entered the water to try and help. One of the men who went into the water to help, slipped below the surface, out of view.The other two men were able to successfully reach the first person who was in distress and pull him to safety.

The third man, a 51-year-old from Bracebridge was missing. At 8:42 p.m., the body of the missing 51-year-old-man had been recovered. The name of the male has not yet been released.