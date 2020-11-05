Police Charge Gravenhurst Man With Child Pornography

The Muskoka Crime Unit, the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and the Bracebridge OPP Detachment have arrested and charged a Gravenhurst man following a Child Pornography investigation.

On November 5, 2020 police from the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, the OPP Technological Crime Unit and the Bracebridge OPP Detachment executed a search warrant at a Gravenhurst home and have arrested and charged 71-year-old David Ashe of Gravenhurst with four counts of Possession of Child Pornography, Accessing Child Pornography and Making, Printing, Publishing or Possessing for the Purpose of Publication any Child Pornography.

He will appear in Bracebridge Court on November 6, 2020 for a bail hearing.