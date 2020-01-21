Planned Power Outage On Thu Jan 23 2020 For Gravenhurst Area

Hydro One Operation Centre(s): BRACEBRIDGE Hydro One Township(s) Affected: GRAVENHURST, MORRISON, DRAPER Reason for Outage: Replacing Hydro Pole(s)

All Hydro One Customers impacted by this planned maintenance outage have been contacted ***

Interruption Date(s) and Time(s):

Thu Jan 23 2020 from 09:30 until 12:30 (3 hrs), 825 Customers

ORMS ID: (5699110)

Hydro One reminds all members of the public to always stay clear of downed power lines or equipment. Never assume they are safe to approach.