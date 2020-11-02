Photo Released Of Suspect Motorcycle Driving At Very High Speeds

Southern Georgian Bay OPP have provided a photo of a possible suspect motorcycle that was driving at high speeds.

Police are trying to locate the driver.

In late September, OPP said they were looking for about 4-5 motorcyclists who were in the area of Highway 400 at Highway 12 in Tay Township on Saturday September 26, 2020 around 3:32 p.m.

The motorcycles were spotted northbound then shortly afterwards back southbound at speeds estimated to be over 200 km/hr weaving in and out of traffic.

Anyone having knowledge of this suspect motorcycle and/or possibly dash cam video of this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Previous Story: