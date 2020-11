On November 4, 2020, members from the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a theft of motor vehicle on Highway 69 in Magnetawan First Nation.

Police have recovered the motor vehicle and one person has been arrested and charged.

Shirley Trodd, age 40 of Magnetawan First Nation, was charged with:

Theft of motor vehicle.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound Court on December 3, 2020.