Periods Of Rain, At Times Heavy, Into Thursday

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers

Huntsville – Baysville

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory

Periods of rain are expected to affect the regions into Thursday. Some areas could see amounts of 25 to 40 mm.

Ponding of water is possible on roads as the rain continues to fall. Caution is advised near creeks and streams.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.