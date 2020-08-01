Periods Of Rain, At Times Heavy, Into Sunday

Rainfall warning issued for:

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers

Huntsville – Baysville

Port Carling – Port Severn

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst

Haliburton

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes

Rain, at times heavy, is expected through Sunday. General amounts of 40 to 60 mm and locally up to 75 mm possible early Sunday morning through to Sunday evening.

Heavy rainfall is expected Sunday as an area of low pressure intensifies and tracks northeastward across Southern Ontario.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.