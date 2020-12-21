People Spotted On The Ice In Gravenhurst

The OPP had calls for people on the ice this weekend in Orillia, people skating on a pond in Huntsville and Gravenhurst.

On December 19, 2020 at 3:45 p.m. Bracebridge OPP responded to a report from a concerned member of the public about three young people walking out on the ice at the wharf in Gravenhurst and with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, it is not safe to be playing on the ice. Fortunately the young people came off of the ice safely.

This behaviour not only puts the person in harm’s way but when first responders are called to an emergency on ice, the rescue efforts are complicated and puts firefighter, police and paramedic lives at risk.