Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Tiny Township

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 11:12 a.m. December 21, 2019 to a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle on Baseline Road near Ellery Side Road in Tiny Township. Attending officers along with County of Simcoe Paramedic Services and Tiny Township Fire Services tended to the female pedestrian who suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The pedestrian, a 78 year old Tiny resident was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital by County of Simcoe Paramedics where she was flown by Ornge to a Toronto area hospital for further treatment of her injuries. A section of Baseline Road remained closed until 5:25 p.m. December 21, 2019 for members of the OPP Technical Traffic Investigators to complete their scene investigation.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP investigated 11 vehicle collisions from December 20 to December 22, 2019 on area roadways.