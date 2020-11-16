Pedestrian Struck And Killed By Vehicle In Tiny Township

OPP in Southern Georgian Bay say they responded to a report at 6:14 p.m. November 16, 2020 of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on Baseline Road in Tiny Township.

Police and other first responders attended the scene located between Concession Road 6 and Downers Road on Baseline Road and located an 81-year-old male pedestrian who had been struck by a southbound car.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene by Paramedics and his identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Baseline Road remains closed between Mertz Road and Concession Road 6 in Tiny Township

Police say that Baseline Road should be open to traffic after 1:00 a.m. November 17, 2020.