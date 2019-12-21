Patient Satisfaction At MAHC Tops Ontario Average

Patient satisfaction for acute and emergency care received at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s (MAHC) two sites continues to rank above provincial averages for Ontario community hospitals, according to a recent survey.

The results are based on patient satisfaction survey responses from the first quarter of the 2019-2020 fiscal year between April 1 and June 30, 2019. Surveying occurs on a monthly basis, whereby 25 randomly selected inpatients and 100 Emergency Department randomly selected outpatients at each site are mailed surveys to rate their care.

Emergency patients indicated a rating of 56.7% overall satisfaction with their care, exceeding the Ontario community hospital average of 48.9%. Further, MAHC exceeded the Ontario community hospital average score on all four of the dimensions of care measured, including a 74.9% rating on how well doctors and nurses communicate with patients.

For acute inpatient care, survey respondents indicated an overall satisfaction rating of 71%, which exceeds the Ontario community hospital average of 58.2%. MAHC surpassed the Ontario community hospital average score on 22 of the 26 dimensions of care and was significantly higher than the Ontario average on staff responsiveness and access to care.

Patient satisfaction survey results are reviewed at MAHC at a number of levels to shape continuous quality improvements in patient care, and are also posted on the MAHC website.

“Our Quality Improvement Plan is specifically measuring the percentage of respondents who responded positively about receiving enough information from hospital staff about what to do if they were worried about their condition or treatment after leaving the hospital,” says CEO Natalie Bubela. “It’s our goal to provide patients with outstanding, patient- and family-centred care, and satisfaction surveys like this help us identify where we can improve. If you get a questionnaire in the mail, please take the time to complete it to let us know how we are doing.”