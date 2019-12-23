Passing Of Former Bracebridge Mayor Don Coates

Don Coates, who served as Mayor of Bracebridge from 2006 to 2010 and District Councillor from 2003 to 2006, passed away suddenly on December 21, 2019.

Don Coates was a passionate supporter of Bracebridge and he maintained a great respect for the history and traditions of the Town.

Don’s involvement in the community extended well beyond his service on Town and District Council. His support for community organizations, sporting groups and his church have had a very positive impact on Bracebridge and all of Muskoka.

“Don was a mentor and friend. Most importantly, he was a person who made a positive difference in the lives of many,” said Mayor Graydon Smith.

Mayor Coates led the development of a new Community-Based Strategic Plan for the Town. He also guided the development of Peake Fields at Verena Acres. While on Council, Don Coates strongly advocated for the development of the Bracebridge Sportsplex and the Rene M. Caisse Theatre. He also supported the expansion of affordable housing, hospital and educational services in the community.

“Mayor Coates was respected by his council colleagues and by staff at both the Town and District levels for commitment to the community and his hard work on behalf of the Town and the entire Muskoka region,” said John Sisson, Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Bracebridge.

Flags at all town facilities are being flown at half-mast in memory of former Mayor Coates.

“He will truly be missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing and working with him,” said Mayor Smith. “On behalf of the Council and staff of the Town of Bracebridge, I offer sincere condolences to Helen, Don’s family and all of his many friends.”