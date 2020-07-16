Parry Sound Resident Wins ONTARIO 49 $50,000 Prize

Roger Mahon of Parry Sound is celebrating after winning an ONTARIO 49 second prize worth $50,000 in the May 3, 2020 draw. Roger matched five numbers plus the bonus number to win the prize.

Roger, a 78-year old retired taxi driver, had only been playing ONTARIO 49 for a month when he won this prize! Roger was at a retailer when he discovered his win. “I passed my ticket to the cashier – she scanned the ticket and the terminal started to play music,” he shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “I was in a trance. One of the other customers pointed out that I was crying – I hadn’t even noticed,” he laughed.

While he was in the store discovering his win, Roger’s wife was waiting in the car for him and wondering what was taking so long. “When I told her, she just looked at me and smiled big while she let the news sink in,” he recalled.

The father and grandfather plans to pay off his camper. “I can enjoy my camper so much more knowing I don’t have any payments. The rest will go into the bank for a rainy day,” he smiled

“This is wonderful. When the pandemic started, I made the decision to retire due to the risks for me as a taxi driver. This win comes at the perfect time,” he concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Bowes Street in Parry Sound.