Parry Sound Resident Faces Attempt Murder Charge

The West Parry Sound OPP responded to a weapons call (Dec 16, 2020 at 4:30 a.m) at a home on Bowes Street in Parry Sound.

An investigation was conducted by the Parry Sound Crime Unit with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identifications Service.

Police say the victim sustained serious injuries and is recovering in a local hospital.

39-year-old Leslie Pegahmagabow of Parry Sound, was arrested and charged with attempt to commit murder, mischief – destroys property, assault a peace officer and fail to comply with probation order.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on December 18, 2020.