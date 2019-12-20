Parry Sound-Muskoka Hospitals To Receive $1.1 Million For Infrastructure Maintenance

Ontario is investing in the health and safety of patients as it addresses urgent upgrades, repairs and maintenance to help modernize 131 hospitals across the province.

Today, Norm Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka, was joined by CEO Donald Sanderson at the West Parry Sound Health Centre to announce that collectively the hospitals in the riding will receive near $1.1 million to maintain their infrastructure and ensure a safe and comfortable environment for patients to receive care. This is part of the government’s investment of $175 million this year through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund to support 131 hospitals across Ontario.

“These investments will help ensure that patients in Parry Sound-Muskoka can receive the care they need in a safe and comfortable setting,” said Miller. “This funding is intended to be spent to maintain important things like roofs, windows or heating and air conditioning systems, fire alarms and back-up generators. This funding will help ensure that hospitals across Ontario are able to make the needed upgrades and improvements, so patients and families have access to the reliable, quality care they expect and deserve.”

As the government continues to work toward bringing Ontario’s world class health care system into the 21st century, this funding will help hospitals to address urgent issues.

“The Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund provides important funding that helps pay for repairs and upgrades to our aging buildings.” said Natalie Bubela, CEO at Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC). “We are delighted that both MAHC sites have been allocated funds this year that will assist us in making some necessary capital investments that help to extend the useful life of our facilities.”