Paddle Board Operator Rescued Off Balm Beach

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 9:08 p.m. July 14, 2020 to a report of a female in distress who had fallen off her paddle board approximately a kilometre off the Balm Beach shoreline.

A nearby private Jet Ski operator was able to quickly attend the location of the paddle board operator and return the 30 year old female operator of Brampton back safely and without incident to the Balm Beach shoreline.

Officers would like to thank the Jet Ski operator the quick response to assist the female and to remind operators of small human powered watercraft to have all of your required equipment as offshore winds can quickly move a small watercraft quickly out beyond shoreline assistance.

Police remind operators that an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our waterways. Educating the public about safe vessel operating practices is a priority. Please visit the https://safetyfirstmarine.ca/ link for some vessel educational tips.