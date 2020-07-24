Package Seized At Beaver Creek Institution

On July 12, 2020, at 3:40 p.m., as a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing contraband and

unauthorized items was seized within the medium-security unit at Beaver Creek Institution

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included a cellular device and charging cable, memory cards and USB

related items, electronic scale, 50 cigarettes, 2 grams of shatter, 15 grams of tobacco, 149 grams of marijuana, 7 grams of cocaine, 18 grams of heroin and 15 grams of crystal methamphetamine. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $57,000.

The institution is investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These

tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC introduced a complete smoking ban in all federal correctional institutions in 2008.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities

relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the

safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain

anonymous.