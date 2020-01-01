Owen Alexander Davidson Is Orillia’s New Year’s Baby For 2020     

He was due to arrive on January 2 but Owen Alexander Davidson decided January 1st would be a better birthday, and in the process became Orillia’s first baby of the New Year born at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH).

The second child of Lynda Woolner and Lucas Davidson of Oro Medonte, Owen arrived at 12:33 am, weighing in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and 22 inches long. Owen will be a little brother to Madelin who is 5 years old.

Mother and son are resting comfortably.

Approximately 1,000 babies are born at OSMH each year.