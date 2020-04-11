Outstanding Suspects Arrested In Orillia Robbery Case

The Orillia OPP responded to a robbery where shots were fired in a residence in the City of Orillia.

On April 6, 2020 shortly before 6:30 p.m., police received a call reporting gunshots were heard at an address on Mississaga Street West. Several persons were also reported to be running from the area.

Through the investigation, it was revealed that 4 people attended a residence on Mississaga Street West where the suspects brandished a firearm and demanded items in the possession of the occupants. Shots were then fired in the apartment. The suspects and some occupants fled the scene and that is when police were called.

One suspect was located at a business on West Street South in Orillia after a short foot pursuit. Another suspect was arrested later without incident. Two other suspects are still outstanding, however, police have identified them. No one was injured in this incident.

Police have charged, 27 year old, Nicholas Reid from Barrie with:

Robbery Using a Firearm

Disguise with Intent

Discharge a Firearm into or at a Place

Use Firearm While attempting to Commit and Offence

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Breach of Probation

The suspect is being held in custody pending a bail hearing on April 07, 2020, via phone, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie.

Natalie Clark, age 32, from Orillia has been charged with:

Robbery Using a Firearm

Disguise with Intent

Discharge a Firearm into or at a Place

Use Firearm While Attempting to Commit an Offence

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

The suspect was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and set to appear on June 23, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

On April 9, 2020 the Orillia OPP Crime Unit Uniform members with assistance from Barrie Police Services (BPS) arrested and charged Timothy Leeming, age 31 of Penetanguishene and Crystal Lashbrook, age 33, of Essa Township with the following offences:

Robbery Using a Firearm

Disguise with Intent

Discharge a Firearm into or at a Place

Use Firearm While Attempting to Commit an Offence

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Both suspects are being held in custody for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie via phone.