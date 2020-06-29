OSPCA And Humane Society Partners With Smart.Vet To Bring Virtual Veterinary Care To Shelter Pets And Foster Families

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has partnered with Smart.Vet telehealth to give animal centre staff and volunteer foster families virtual access to veterinarians to ensure animals always have the best care possible, without the stress of travelling, regardless of their location, or the time of day when a health concern arises.

Through the Smart.Vet website, reaching a veterinarian is just a click or phone call away when health concerns arise after hours or on weekends. The telehealth veterinary service is designed to complement routine veterinary care.

The telehealth service will be used in Ontario SPCA animal centres across the province, and will also be accessible to volunteer foster families who care for animals in their own homes. Should a foster animal become ill, or if there is a concern for the animal’s health after hours when veterinary clinics are closed, Ontario SPCA foster parents can access Smart.Vet and consult with a veterinarian without having to leave their home.

“Wherever possible, we will continue to work with our local veterinarians who have always provided exceptional care for the animals in our centres,” says Daryl Vaillancourt, Chief, Humane Programs & Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Smart.Vetis an extra level of care we can now provide to the animals in our centres, and it minimizes travelling to help slow and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Smart.Vet is also available to the public. In some areas of the province, such as remote Northern communities, veterinary care can be hours away. For people in those communities, Smart.Vet is a tool that can help them triage health concerns with a veterinarian virtually to determine the best treatment plan for their animal.

“The Smart.vet team is really looking forward to this exciting new partnership with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society,” says Dr. Sharon Quinn, co-founder and Medical Director of Smart.Vet. “We are committed to improving access to veterinary care for all animals and welcome the opportunity to assist pet foster parents, as well as to work together with the Ontario SPCA on providing innovative solutions for those in underserved and remote communities.”

To learn more about this telehealth service, visit Smart.vet