OSMH Begins Gradual Resumption Of Elective Surgeries And Procedures

With sincere thanks to patients and families whose elective surgery or procedure has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital (OSMH) announced they have begun the slow and steady process of resuming those services effective today.

We recognize how difficult these past few months have been for patients, particularly those who had a surgery or procedure booked for mid-March when the province directed hospitals to stop non-urgent procedures to ensure there would be capacity to care for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients, said Carmine Stumpo, OSMH President and CEO.

OSMH is entering the first phase of a return to service cautiously, maintaining the strict criteria established by the province that includes an appropriate supply of protective equipment, medication, staff and community services to care for recovering patients, and occupancy rates at 85 per cent or less.

The top priority is to make sure everyone  patients and staff  is safe in hospitals during this pandemic. Patients will have a different experience than they might anticipate and their cooperation and patience is appreciated. New precautions and systems could include changes to the physical environment and the pre-operative process. OSMH has posted an information sheet on its website outlining how patients should prepare for their surgery during a pandemic. It can be found on the COVID-19 page at www.osmh.on.ca

Patients awaiting surgery will be contacted by their physicians office to be advised of their appointment date.