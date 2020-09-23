Oro-Medonte Resident Faces Manslaughter Charge

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit has arrested and charged a male with manslaughter in relation to a sudden death that occurred in 2019, in the City of Orillia.

Just before 6:00 a.m. on September 5, 2019, a 24-year old Orillia man was discovered outside of his Fittons Road West home without vital signs. The male was transported to hospital by Paramedics where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have charged 19-year-old Carson Gannon of Oro-Medonte with:

Manslaughter

Traffic in Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamines

The accused has a court date at the end of October