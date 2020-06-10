Orillia To Offer Alternative Summer Day Camp To Help Parents Return To Work

The City of Orillia is offering an alternative day camp this summer called Camp Orillia to assist those returning to work who require child care. Camp Orillia will be available to City of Orillia residents between the ages of six and 12 years and will begin on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Camp Orillia will incorporate public-health measures as laid out by the Province of Ontario and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, including physical distancing, small camp sizes, daily health assessments, alternative locations, extensive cleaning measures and modified programming.

The health and safety of the children and staff taking part in Camp Orillia is of the utmost importance. City staff have put in place an extensive plan to ensure all kids attending camp are safe and well looked after, said Mayor Steve Clarke. As a City, we recognize the enormous challenge parents are facing as they juggle returning to work with child care needs. Camp Orillia is a service for those returning to work. Although there will still be an emphasis on fun, this years day camp will not be the typical activity-packed day camps Orillia is known for providing.

In preparation for Camp Orillia, all participants who registered for regular City of Orillia day camps as promoted in the Summer Splash guide will be withdrawn and refunded to their original method of payment.

Camp Orillia will provide a total of approximately 530 camp spaces for the entire summer to residents of the City of Orillia (approximately 60 kids per week). The camps, which will be offered week-by-week at a variety of locations throughout Orillia, will have a ratio of 1:4, with a maximum of eight participants per program area, in order to manage mandatory physical distancing.

Camp Orillia will be open for registration starting Wednesday, June 10 at 9 a.m. City of Orillia residents (those whose primary residence is in Orillia and/or who pay taxes to the City of Orillia) will be given priority registration from June 10 through to June 28, 2020. Non-residents will be able to register for Camp Orillia starting on June 29 at 12:01 a.m. The fee for one week of Camp Orillia is $199 for residents and $248.75 for non-residents (should there be spaces remaining).

To register visit orillia.ca/sun.

For more information regarding Camp Orillia, please contact the Community Services Department at parks@orillia.ca or 705-329-7250.