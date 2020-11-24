Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Awarded For Championing Organ And Tissue Donation

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) was recognized by Trillium Gift of Life Network, Ontario’s organ and tissue donation and transplantation agency, for its outstanding efforts to integrate organ and tissue donation into quality end-of-life care in 2019/20.

OSMH was presented with the Provincial Conversion Rate Award for meeting or exceeding the target conversion rate of 63 percent set by Trillium Gift of Life Network.

“Our hospital is very honoured and proud to have received the Provincial Conversion Rate Award for the fourth time. At Soldiers’ we are always eager to support organ donation in our province.” says Carmine Stumpo, OSMH President & CEO.

OSMH is one of 30 hospitals to be awarded a 2019/20 Trillium Gift of Life Network Achievement Award.

“OSMH has made an outstanding contribution to organ and tissue donation in Ontario and this award is a reflection of that important work,” says Ronnie Gavsie, President and CEO, Trillium Gift of Life Network. “The collaboration and partnership we have with our hospitals is critical to saving lives. Every Ontarian can play a part by registering to donate at BeADonor.ca. Now is the time to think about what we can do to protect the health of others, and this includes saving more lives through donation.”

Today, more than 1,600 people in Ontario are on the waitlist for a lifesaving organ transplant, and every three days someone will die waiting. Over 90 percent of Ontarians support donation, yet only 35 percent have formally registered their consent for organ and tissue donation.

While some people believe that their age or medical condition prevents them from donating, in actuality, neither age nor health precludes someone from becoming a donor. Every potential donor is assessed at the time of death for medical suitability. Others may believe that doctors won’t work hard to save a life if someone is a registered donor, but in fact, saving a life is always the priority. Donation is only considered after all lifesaving efforts are exhausted, there is no chance of recovery, and the family accepts the diagnosis of death.

One donor can save up to 8 lives through organ donation and enhance the lives of up to 75 more through the gift of tissue. By registering consent to donate, you make your family aware of your decision to save lives.