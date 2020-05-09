Orillia OPP Warning Regarding Highway Traffic Act Offences

Orillia OPP is reminding the public about offences seldom talked about that will be enforced by the Orillia OPP.

Under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA) the following are offences:

Tinted windows: Contrary to popular belief, there is no percentage allowed on side windows or windshield; both must be clear from obstruction including tint and lettering.

Loud mufflers: If you have an aftermarket muffler that is loud or your vehicle is in such disrepair that the sound of the muffler is loud both are offences.

License plates: You must display 2 plates in a correct manner, they cannot be covered by coloured covers and they must be clean.

Trailers: You must be able to provide a permit (ownership) for your trailer, they must be plated, have a secondary means of attachment and all the lights working.

Loads: when transporting items, whether from the local hardware store, to the dump or helping a friend move, your load must be properly secured.

Trucks: Trucks with large tires must have fenders that extend far enough to cover the tire and mud guards are always required.

Signs and lights: A stop sign means stop not roll through it. If you can stop for a yellow light you must. Flashing yellow lights mean proceed with caution no stop required and flashing red lights mean the same as a stop sign.

E-Bikes: E-Bike users must stop for stop signs, wear a helmet, have foot pegs for a passenger, and not have passengers under 16 on their bikes.

Bicycles: Bicycles must stop at stop signs, signal when turning, have a bell or horn, and have lights at night. Bicycle riders under 18 must wear a helmet and if under 16 their parents or guardian can be ticketed.

Ignorance of the law is no excuse. Driving a vehicle is a responsibility that should not be taken lightly. It is the responsibility of the driver to ensure the rules of the road are being followed. Whether its maintaining your vehicle or knowing the rules for the certain type of vehicle you drive on Ontario Highways, it all comes down to responsibility. With the internet you can search the Highway Traffic Act and read the rules of the road and chargeable offences.