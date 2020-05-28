Orillia OPP Urge Drivers To Be More Aware On The Roads After Four Collisions Result In Injuries

The Orillia OPP have issued a public safety announcement regarding driver behaviour after responding to four collisions in the past two weeks where inattentiveness led to injuries.

The OPP are asking drivers to be more aware of their surroundings at all times, especially while on highways. Police want to remind motorists that it’s the driver’s responsibility to be on the lookout for other motorists, cyclists or pedestrians while making turns or navigating the road. Even if someone else made a mistake, the OPP want drivers to know they can avoid a collision in many cases by paying attention to the road and watching for other vehicles and pedestrians.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility including motorists, pedestrians, parents, educators and police,” said a statement from the OPP. “If we work together by making an effort to obey the rules of the road and being a courteous driver we can improve the safety on Ontario’s highways.”

