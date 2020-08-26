Orillia OPP Seize Loaded Gun At Traffic Stop On Old Barrie Road

The Orillia OPP seized a loaded handgun and drugs at a traffic stop on August 24, 2020 in the City of Orillia.

On August 24, 2020 at 12:45 a.m. a traffic stop was conducted on Old Barrie Road. Police conducted a drug investigation where grounds were formed to arrest the occupants of the vehicle for possession of a controlled substance. Upon further search of the vehicle police located a loaded hand gun was located in the vehicle.

Police arrested and charged 23-year-old, Emmanuel Atwima and 22-year-old Kevin Okrah of Toronto, and 45-year-old, Brady Blackmore with:

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle knowing there was an Unauthorized or Prohibited Weapon inside

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of Counterfeit Currency

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking.

In addition to these charges numerous breaches of court orders were also laid in connection to this traffic stop.

All three accused were remanded into custody and set to appear next on August 26, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie via video