Orillia OPP Make Drug Trafficking Arrest

Orillia OPP have made an arrest in relation to drug trafficking in the City of Orillia.

On May 31, 2020 shortly after 3:00 a.m., police were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 12. A vehicle stop was conducted at which time police spoke to the driver of the vehicle. A drug investigation commenced, which led police to locate a quantity of crystal meth along with other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Police arrested and charged Jennifer Cleaveley, age 34, of Oro-Medonte, with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I substance

The suspect was released and set to appear next on August 11, 2020 in Orillia Court.