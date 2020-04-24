Orillia OPP Make Arrests for Drug Trafficking

Orillia OPP arrested 3 people for drug trafficking on Highway 400 near Duckworth Street.

On Tuesday April 21, 2020, members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) became involved in a drug investigation. As a result of that investigation, a vehicle stop was conducted on Highway 400 between Duckworth and Bayfield Street, at 4:20 p.m.

Members of the Orillia CSCU, Orillia and Aurora OPP arrested the occupants of the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle police located suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, cash and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Police arrested and charged Vito Bailey-Ricketts, age 32, of Mississauga and Victoria Dittmer, age 18, of Burlington with:

Two counts of, Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Two counts of, Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

The suspects were released on a Form 10 Undertaking and set to appear next on September 29, 2020 in Orillia Court.

Police also arrested and charged a 17 year old youth from Toronto with:

Two counts of, Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Two counts of, Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

The youth was released on a form 10 Undertaking and set to appear next on September 09, 2020 in Orillia Youth Court.