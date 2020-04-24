Orillia OPP Make Another Arrest for Drug Trafficking

Orillia OPP arrested a male for trafficking drugs in the City of Orillia.

On Wednesday April 22, 2020, members of the Orillia OPP conducted a traffic stop on Colborne Street West. During the traffic stop police arrested the driver and located drugs and cash in the vehicle.

Police arrested and charged Jacob Bruckner, age 21, of Orillia with:

Two counts of, Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Two counts of, Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Breach of Probation

The suspect was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and set to appear next on June 30, 2020 in Orillia Court.