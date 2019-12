The Orillia OPP would like to thank all those who contributed towards the Sock and winter clothing drive.

They received a large number of donations that have been distributed to local organizations and families in need. A special thank you to our partner locations for teaming up with us and receiving the donations: Homework Fit Studios, Sarahannedipity, Orillia Sports Medicine, and Kahuna Surf Shop.

Thank you once again for your kindness and generosity which made the sock drive a huge success.