Orillia OPP Charges Male After A Female Was Sexually Assaulted

The Orillia OPP say they have arrested and charged a male with sexual offences following an incident in downtown Orillia.

Police say they responded to a report n the early evening of October 27th that a female had been sexually assaulted at a downtown Orillia business.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit, with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), commenced an extensive investigation which resulted in the identification and arrest of one male.A 52-year-old male from Orillia has been charged with Sexual Assault, Sexual Interference and Invitation to Sexual Touching.

The name of the male was not released.

The accused was released and has a court date in mid December.