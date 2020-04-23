Orillia OPP Charge Two for Drug Offences

Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male and a female with drug offences after a traffic stop in the City of Orillia.

On April 20, 2020, at 10:00 p.m., a member of the Orillia OPP was conducting speed enforcement on Atherley Road, Orillia. A traffic stop was initiated and the investigation led to both occupants being arrested for different offences. Further investigation led to the seizure of what police believe to be cocaine and a quantity of Canadian currency.

As a result, Barry Boismier-Stiles, age 37, of Rama First Nation is charged with:

Traffic in Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Failure to Comply with Undertaking

Failure to Comply with Release Order

The accused was held for a bail hearing on April 22, 2020 via video link in Barrie Court.

In addition, Josie-Lynn Pulford, age 30, of Orillia is charged with:

Traffic in Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Failure to Comply with Undertaking

Obstruct Peace Officer

The accused was released on a Recognizance and is set to appear next on June 30, 2020, in Orillia Court.