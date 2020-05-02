Orillia OPP Charge Three with Drug and Property Offences

Orillia OPP arrested and charged 3 people after a traffic stop led to drug investigation in the City of Orillia.

On April 29, 2020, Orillia OPP conducted a traffic stop on West Street South in Orillia. During the traffic stop, police discovered the driver had 2 warrants for her arrest in another city.

A search incident to arrest police discovered a pair of brass knuckles, break and enter tools, crack cocaine, OxyContin, methamphetamine, cash and other items consistent with drug trafficking. Two passengers of the vehicle were also arrested upon discovery of these items.

Police arrested and charged Bonnie Ash, age 29, of Barrie with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Four counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Break-in Instruments

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Three counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking

The suspect was remanded to May 01, 2020 for a bail hearing in Barrie Court.

Edward Harrod, age 25, of Barrie with:

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Four counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Break-in Instruments

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Three counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking

The suspect was remanded to May 01, 2020 for a bail hearing in Barrie Court.

Cody Verechaka, age 29, of Penetanguishene with:

Two counts of Possession of Firearm or Ammunition

Breach of Probation

Four counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of Break-in Instruments

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Occupant of a Motor Vehicle Knowing There was a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon

Three counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the purpose of Trafficking

The suspect was released to a surety and set to appear next on July 07, 2020 in Orillia Court.