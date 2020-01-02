Orillia OPP Catch New Year’s Day Impaired Driver

On New Year’s Eve to New Year’s day, the Orillia OPP were kept busy answering approximately 220 calls for service. Police responded to calls received from Severn Township, Ramara Township, Oro-Medonte and the City of Orillia. The time frame is from Tuesday December 31, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. until Thursday January 02, 2020 at 6:00 a.m.

There were various calls for service consisting of noise complaints, alarms, 911 hang-ups, domestic/family disputes, Liquor Licence Act complaints, mischief complaints, numerous motor vehicle collisions and possible impaired drivers.

On January 01, 2020 10:45 a.m. members of the Central Region Traffic Management Unit received a call for a possible impaired driver. Police observed the vehicle on Horseshoe Valley Road and conducted a traffic stop. After an investigation the driver, 53 year old Lionel Norton of Christian Island First Nation was arrested and charged with impaired driving offences.

The accused was released with a court date of January 14, 2020 in Orillia.