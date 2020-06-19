Orillia OPP Catch Impaired Driver After Numerous Tips

The Orillia OPP say they have arrested and charged a female with impaired driving, and other offences, after receiving several tips from concerned members of the public.
At 8:45 p.m. on June 17, 2020, Orillia OPP received a call from a concerned citizen reporting what was believed to be an impaired driver leaving an address near downtown Orillia. Police patrolled the area and were unable to find the vehicle. A second call was received at 9:30 p.m. reporting that the same vehicle was seen in the Township of Oro-Medonte, near Orillia. Police again searched the area and were unsuccessful in locating the vehicle.
Shortly after midnight, the police received a third call advising that the suspect vehicle was possibly in the West Ridge area of Orillia. Police again searched the area and located a vehicle that matched the description given. A traffic stop was conducted and an impaired driving investigation ensued. During the investigation, it was also discovered that the female was a prohibited driver.
As a result, Laura Bould, age 39, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township was arrested and charged with:
- Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)
- Operation While Prohibited
- Three counts of Breach of Probation Order
- Numerous additional offences contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act
The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on August 25, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.