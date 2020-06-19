Orillia OPP Catch Impaired Driver After Numerous Tips

The Orillia OPP say they have arrested and charged a female with impaired driving, and other offences, after receiving several tips from concerned members of the public.

At 8:45 p.m. on June 17, 2020, Orillia OPP received a call from a concerned citizen reporting what was believed to be an impaired driver leaving an address near downtown Orillia. Police patrolled the area and were unable to find the vehicle. A second call was received at 9:30 p.m. reporting that the same vehicle was seen in the Township of Oro-Medonte, near Orillia. Police again searched the area and were unsuccessful in locating the vehicle.

Shortly after midnight, the police received a third call advising that the suspect vehicle was possibly in the West Ridge area of Orillia. Police again searched the area and located a vehicle that matched the description given. A traffic stop was conducted and an impaired driving investigation ensued. During the investigation, it was also discovered that the female was a prohibited driver.

As a result, Laura Bould, age 39, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township was arrested and charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Operation While Prohibited

Three counts of Breach of Probation Order

Numerous additional offences contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on August 25, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.