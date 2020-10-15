Orillia OPP Arrests Two Suspects In Break And Enter Investigation

Muskoka411 Staff
The OPP say they have made two arrests as a result of a break and enter investigation in Orillia.

On September 11, 2020, shortly after 10:00 p.m, a Front Street business was broken into and over $11,000 worth of sports equipment was stolen.

On October 9, 2020, just before noon, a search warrant was executed at a Gill Street home. A male and female were arrested and some of the stolen equipment was recovered along with a quantity of cocaine, other drugs and ammunition.

27-year-old Keith Wood of Orillia has been charged with:

  • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine
  • Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs
  • Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
  • Possession of Firearm or Ammunition
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order

26-year-old Ashlee RUSBY of Orillia has been charged with:

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine,
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs
  • Two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
  • Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Both accused parties were and are set to appear on November 17, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

