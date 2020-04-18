Orillia OPP Arrests Man for Theft from Vehicles

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call where a suspicious man was seen checking out cars in the Cedar Island area, City of Orillia.

On April 16, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. the Orillia OPP were called to the area of Cedar Island Road with reports of a suspicious man. The man was observed on surveillance cameras checking door handles of parked cars.

Police attended and observed a male matching the description provided to police. The man then ran from police and a short foot pursuit engaged. The male was arrested a short while later. A search of the male incident to arrest revealed he was in possession of crystal meth, cash, pills, tools used to break into cars and other items believed to be stolen from vehicles.

Police charged, 47 year old, Ryan Hickey, of Oro-Medonte with several charges:

Possession of Break in instruments,

Assault Police

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Escape Lawful Arrest

Resist arrest

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance

Breach of Probation

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Trespass at Night

Two counts of Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Trafficking in a Schedule 1 Substance

The suspect is being held in custody and has been set to appear, via video, on April 24, 2020 at Barrie Court.

Locking your cars is often times enough to deter criminal behaviour, however, not all criminals are deterred by locks. Bringing your valuables inside the house when you are done for the night is the best way to help stop your items from being stolen. Keep your doors locked, valuables out if sight or inside the house and park in a will lit area are just a few tips to help keep your vehicle from being broken into.