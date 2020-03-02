Orillia OPP Arrest Two People For Drug Trafficking

The Orillia OPP have made an arrest in relation to drug trafficking in the City of Orillia.

On March 2, 2020 at 12:40 a.m. Orillia OPP conducted a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act violation, on Coldwater Road West in Orillia.

When officers approached the vehicle a handgun was observed inside the vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle were arrested. A search of the vehicle revealed a large amount of cocaine, prescription pills, cash, cannabis and a replica hand gun.

Police arrested and charged 18 year old, Tyler Emons, of Ramara and 20 year old Austin Killam of Orillia with the following offences:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Contrary

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Two counts of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance

Possession of a weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Use of imitation Firearm While Committing an Offence

In addition to the above mentioned charges several Cannabis Act charges were laid.

Both of the accused have been held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 02, 2020.