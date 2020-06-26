Orillia OPP Arrest Two For Drug Trafficking

Orillia OPP have arrested two people for drug trafficking in the City of Orillia

On June 25, 2020 at 6:40 P.M., the Orillia OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) assisted by Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a Controlled Drug and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a Shannon Street residence in the City of Orillia.

The search of the residence resulted in a large amount of cocaine being seized along with cash and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Jason Kinnear, age 31, of Orillia has been arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Amber Cobbe, age 35, of Orillia was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance

Both suspects were released and are set to appear on August 18, 2020 in Orillia Court.