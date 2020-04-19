Orillia OPP Arrest Man for Obstructing Police

Orillia OPP arrested an Orillia man for obstructing police.

On April 14, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Orillia OPP received a call for a collision which reportedly occurred on Neywash Street sometime in the past 24 hours. Police responded to the call and spoke to the owner of the vehicle who made the report.

Officers canvassed the area for witnesses to the incident. During the investigation. it was revealed that the vehicle had been struck 2 months prior by a person known to the complainant.

As a result of the investigation, police determined that the complainant Joshua Thornton, age 25, of Orillia was obstructing police by making a false statement. The suspect was arrested and charged with Obstructing a Peace Officer.

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and set to appear next, on June 23, 2020, in Orillia Court.