Orillia OPP Arrest Man for Assault and Mischief

Orillia OPP arrested an Orillia man for assault with a weapon on Oxford Street in the City of Orillia.

On April 30, 2020, Orillia OPP members responded to a call shortly before 4:00 p.m. where an edged weapon was brandished. Police responded and arrested the suspect quickly.

Investigation revealed that the suspect approached the residence of the victim, had a brief conversation with the victim, and then brandished an edged weapon. The suspect fled where he was arrested a short time later.

Police arrested and charged Zackary Kingsbury, age 21, of Orillia with:

Assault with a Weapon

Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Mischief Under $5,000

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and set to appear next, on June 30, 2020, in Orillia Court.