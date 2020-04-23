Orillia OPP Arrest Male for Assault After Punching Home Hardware Staff Member

Orillia OPP responded to an assault call at a business on King Street in the City of Orillia.

On April 22, 2020 shortly before noon, Orillia OPP members were called to a King Street business where an employee had been assaulted.

Investigation revealed that a verbal disagreement started between an employee and another male, which resulted in the employee being punched in the face. Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as Jacob Butler, age 31, of Penetanguishene.

The male was arrested and charged with Assault. The suspect was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and set to appear next on June 30, 2020 in Orillia Court.