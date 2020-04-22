Orillia OPP Arrest Impaired Driver On Westmount Drive

The Orillia OPP responded to a call for a suspected impaired driver in the City of Orillia.

On April 18, 2020, at 10:30 p.m., the Orillia OPP received a call for a suspected impaired driver. The vehicle was seen in the area of Colborne Street.

Police located and stopped the vehicle on Westmount Drive North. During the traffic stop, police formed grounds to arrest the driver for impaired driving offences.

Constance Conolly, age 52, of Severn Township, was arrested and charged with Impaired Driving and Operation Over 80 contrary to the Criminal Code.

The suspect was released on a Form 10 Undertaking at set to appear next on May 05, 2020 Orillia Court.